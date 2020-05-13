US: Annual core PPI drops to 0.6% in April vs. 0.9% expected

Core PPI in US fell more than anticipated in April.

US Dollar Index stays in negative territory near 99.70 after data.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US declined by 1.3% on a monthly basis in April and dragged the annual rate to -1.2% from 0.7% in March, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday.

The annual core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 0.6% from 1.4% and came in lower than the market expectation of 0.9%.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 99.70.