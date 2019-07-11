US: Annual core CPI ticks up to 2.1% in June vs 2% expected, DXY rebounds toward 97

The monthly report published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), in June fell to 1.6% on a yearly basis from 1.8% in May and matched analysts estimates. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, ticked up to 2.1% in the same period to beat the market expectation of 2%.
With the initial market reaction, the US Dollar Index rebounded from daily lows and was last down 0.12% on the day at 96.95.
On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI rose 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, with both readings coming in higher than the market consensus.
Meanwhile, other data from the U.S. showed that initial weekly jobless claims dropped to 209,000 in the week ending July 5 from 222,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%
EUR/USD is above 1.1250 but off the highs after US core CPI beat with 2.1%. Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates and speaks again later today. The ECB minutes show a need to prepare for more easing.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness
Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation, with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken below the 108.60/70 price zone, which increases the risk of a bearish extension.
Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.