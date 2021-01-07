There have been discussions among cabinet members regarding potentially invoking the 25th Amendment. However, it has NOT been formally presented to the Vice President by cabinet members.

The speculation is that the President is potentially mentally impaired.

There is also speculation that he will resign.

Several Democratic lawmakers and one Republican called for President Donald Trump to be impeached for a second time over his efforts to encourage rioters who took over the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the presidential election.

Meanwhile, the US dollar could find a safe haven bid on a deterioration of the political situation which would tally with the prospects of a technical correction to the upside.