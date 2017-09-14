US 2-year Treasury yield records longest winning streak in 2 months

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which is sensitive to shifts in expectations for Federal Reserve policy, rose for the fourth day on Thursday, its longest winning streak in 2 months.

The yield rose to a high of 1.388% yesterday after the better-than-expected US consumer price index [CPI] strengthened the case for one more rate hike this year in December.

The data from the CME shows, traders are pricing in a 50% chance for a quarter of a percentage-point rate increase for the first time since early July.