Upstart Stock Forecast: After large rally, UPST loses ground on lower US Retail Sales

- Upstart stock reacts negatively to poor US Retail Sales reading.
- UPST stock is up 310% year to date.
- Arbor Financial Credit Union partnered with Upstart last week.
- Major historical resistance on the UPST daily chart ranges from $52 to $55.
Upstart (UPST), the AI-inflected lending platform, lost more than 1% in Tuesday’s premarket after US Retail Sales for June came below Wall Street’s forecast. The stock is trending lower a few minutes into the regular session as well. Upwork stock has been experiencing its largest rally of the year. Last week saw UPST stock advance 26.8%, and Monday tacked on another 13.7% performance.
NASDAQ 100 futures dropped 0.2% early Tuesday on the US Retail Sales miss, but UPST stock rebounded at the open only to sell off once again.
Upstart stock news: AI names remain in focus
June US Retail Sales came in below the analyst consensus early Tuesday. The economic indicator grew 0.2% MoM in June compared with consensus of 0.5%.
US Retail Sales ex-Autos also were reported at 0.2% MoM – below the 0.3% consensus.
Upstart will likely be able to ignore this type of news, though the release did push the major indices lower early on Tuesday.
Artificial intelligence remains a primary focus of equity investors this summer, and Upstart’s lending platform was using the term to describe its lending platform before ChatGPT revved up interest in the technology last winter. Basically, Upstart’s AI engine scours the internet for information about an applicant’s credit quality that it says allows it to render a more nuanced and accurate picture of credit worthiness.
When inflation ticked up in 2022, many of Upstart’s lending partners fled the platform. But now that inflation appears to be subsiding, many of those same partners are returning.
Arbor Financial Credit Union announced on July 12 that it is partnering with Upstart to supply credit for personal loans.
“As part of the Upstart Referral Network, Arbor is able to attract new members and offer them its personal loans through an all-digital lending experience,” said Michael Lock, Upstart’s Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships.
Upstart stock forecast
Upstart stock is now reaching the top end of a resistance level at $55. That resistance area ranges from about $52 and comes from a bullish reversal attempt in May and June of 2022. The stock has come a long way this year and is already up 310% year to date.
Above $55, UPST faces a former support range that lasts from $71 to $75, which could turn into resistance. The major obstacle at this time is the heavily overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI), which reached 79 on Monday. A reading of 70 is normally when a stock is first assessed as overbought.
Support can be found at the 9-day and 21-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $43 and $38. Longer-term support arrives near $30.
UPST daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 after US Retail Sales data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1250 in the early American session on Tuesday. The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales rose 0.2% in June, while the 0.3% increase recorded in May got revised higher to 0.5%, helping the USD stage a rebound.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3100 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.3100 on Tuesday, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. The US Dollar stages a rebound after the data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, weighing on the pair.
Gold clings to daily gains above $1,960
Gold price continues to trade in positive territory above $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.8% after the latest US data, allowing XAU/USD to cling to its daily gains.
BTC pullback could harm altcoin gains
Bitcoin price steadily slides lower and a trend reversal is not in sight yet. Ethereum price needs to pull back to the $1,828 support level for a bounce. Ripple price needs to correct to $0.548 and $0.532 for XRP buyers to step in.
DJIA starts off week on front foot despite Verizon implosion
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.22% on Monday despite a poor showing from its Verizon (VZ) component, which lost 7.5% on worries concerning its liability for lead-sheathed cables.