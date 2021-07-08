Upstart Holdings Forecast: UPST drops below range support in premarket

UPST shares cratered in the premarket.

The loan approval software company faced the end of the employee lockup period for stock in June.

Upstart stock has risen as much as seven-fold since its IPO late last year.

Upstart Holdings (Nasdaq: UPST) broke through its range support in the premarket this morning, a sign that the stock is in for further downward compression. Since early June UPST has remained above $114.31, bouncing off this level on both June 16 and July 7. On July 8, this morning, the widespread premarket downturn led UPST price to fall more than 5% to $112.20.

Upstart has been on a tear in 2021

UPST has been one of the more popular fintech plays this year. The stock has traded up more than seven-fold at its height in just six months.The fintech “upstart” was founded by former Google executives who built an application that uses artificial intelligence to comb through loan applicants’ repayment histories and other information such as education to help financial institutions quickly decide whether to grant a loan and what rate to apply. By paying a fee to Upstart, banks or other creditors can outsource their due diligence, thereby granting loans without the hassle of paperwork. Customers like it because they can get instant approval.

With Upstart’s acquisition of Prodigy, the young fintech is entering the market for auto loans – a $3.4 trillion market. This has added additional animal spirits to the UPST trade in the first half. If the premarket price sticks in the New York session today, then the stock is down more than 41% from its all-time high. This is quite a setback for such a popular name. The market is partially still shy due to the end of the lockup period for employee shareholders in early June.

Market Cap $9.03 billion Price/Earnings 420 Price/Sales 26.4 YoY Sales Growth 114% Gross Margin 11% Net Margin 4.9% Consensus Price Target $138

Expect more carnage as UPST shares search for support

Upstart has risen and fallen within an ascending trend since earlier this year. At the moment it sits close to the bottom trend line at $112.50. It is still possible for UPST to bounce off this trend line and continue the long-term upward trend. However, having already traded below this level in the premarket, this might be less likely. With the 50-day Simple Moving Average shooting below its 20-day counterpart yesterday, July 7, it is more likely that there is further room to fall.

The zone between $103.32 and $103.64, closes from mid-May, may act as support this time around. Bulls better hope the carnage stops there. Otherwise, UPST shares may drop to $91.82, where support was previously found in late April. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 45 shows there could be plenty of further room and time to find support. On the other hand, If UPST shares close above the 50-day SMA at $23.98, then the bearish thesis will hold less water.