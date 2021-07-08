Upstart Holdings Forecast: UPST drops below range support in premarket

- UPST shares cratered in the premarket.
- The loan approval software company faced the end of the employee lockup period for stock in June.
- Upstart stock has risen as much as seven-fold since its IPO late last year.
Upstart Holdings (Nasdaq: UPST) broke through its range support in the premarket this morning, a sign that the stock is in for further downward compression. Since early June UPST has remained above $114.31, bouncing off this level on both June 16 and July 7. On July 8, this morning, the widespread premarket downturn led UPST price to fall more than 5% to $112.20.
Upstart has been on a tear in 2021
UPST has been one of the more popular fintech plays this year. The stock has traded up more than seven-fold at its height in just six months.The fintech “upstart” was founded by former Google executives who built an application that uses artificial intelligence to comb through loan applicants’ repayment histories and other information such as education to help financial institutions quickly decide whether to grant a loan and what rate to apply. By paying a fee to Upstart, banks or other creditors can outsource their due diligence, thereby granting loans without the hassle of paperwork. Customers like it because they can get instant approval.
With Upstart’s acquisition of Prodigy, the young fintech is entering the market for auto loans – a $3.4 trillion market. This has added additional animal spirits to the UPST trade in the first half. If the premarket price sticks in the New York session today, then the stock is down more than 41% from its all-time high. This is quite a setback for such a popular name. The market is partially still shy due to the end of the lockup period for employee shareholders in early June.
|Market Cap
|$9.03 billion
|Price/Earnings
|420
|Price/Sales
|26.4
|YoY Sales Growth
|114%
|Gross Margin
|11%
|Net Margin
|4.9%
|Consensus Price Target
|$138
Expect more carnage as UPST shares search for support
Upstart has risen and fallen within an ascending trend since earlier this year. At the moment it sits close to the bottom trend line at $112.50. It is still possible for UPST to bounce off this trend line and continue the long-term upward trend. However, having already traded below this level in the premarket, this might be less likely. With the 50-day Simple Moving Average shooting below its 20-day counterpart yesterday, July 7, it is more likely that there is further room to fall.
The zone between $103.32 and $103.64, closes from mid-May, may act as support this time around. Bulls better hope the carnage stops there. Otherwise, UPST shares may drop to $91.82, where support was previously found in late April. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 45 shows there could be plenty of further room and time to find support. On the other hand, If UPST shares close above the 50-day SMA at $23.98, then the bearish thesis will hold less water.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Crypto markets bleed in preparation for massive bull rally
Bitcoin price is correcting toward the demand zone stretching from $30,573 to $31,979. Ethereum price broke out of the rising wedge and is likely to find support between $2,041 to $2,106.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.