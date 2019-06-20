Upcoming US-China trade are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements – China Press

According to the various Chinese state news agency, the upcoming trade talks between the US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi ahead of the G20 Summit next week are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements between the two sides, Reuters reports.

However, the talks could restart a new phase in negotiations.

The official China Daily said in an editorial, Both parties are “in the mood for serious dialogue” as a full-blown trade war was “lose-lose” but one single meeting is unlikely to wrap everything up. The two parties’ expectations are too divergent to allow that.”

“More likely than not, the one-on-one meeting will end up being the start of a new phase in the negotiations with the two leaders personally setting out their country’s respective bottom lines,” the paper added.

The ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily noted: “Negotiation outcomes are not often obtained through talks, but through fights. If desiring a good negotiation result, China must persist and not fear.”

“As trade between China and the U.S. is highly likely to continue, the two countries may eventually reach an agreement. But China will not be impatient or afraid of setbacks,” it said.