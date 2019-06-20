Upcoming US-China trade are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements – China Press

According to the various Chinese state news agency, the upcoming trade talks between the US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi ahead of the G20 Summit next week are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements between the two sides, Reuters reports.
However, the talks could restart a new phase in negotiations.
The official China Daily said in an editorial, Both parties are “in the mood for serious dialogue” as a full-blown trade war was “lose-lose” but one single meeting is unlikely to wrap everything up. The two parties’ expectations are too divergent to allow that.”
“More likely than not, the one-on-one meeting will end up being the start of a new phase in the negotiations with the two leaders personally setting out their country’s respective bottom lines,” the paper added.
The ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily noted: “Negotiation outcomes are not often obtained through talks, but through fights. If desiring a good negotiation result, China must persist and not fear.”
“As trade between China and the U.S. is highly likely to continue, the two countries may eventually reach an agreement. But China will not be impatient or afraid of setbacks,” it said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD tops 1.2700 ahead of UK retail sales, BOE
GBP/USD has extended its gains above 1.2700 after the Fed opened the door to rate cuts. UK retail sales, the Bank of England's decision, and two more rounds of the Conservative contest await traders.
USD/JPY: Steady around 107.60 amid weaker T-yields, BOJ's status-quo
Amid weakness in Treasury yields, Middle East tensions and BOJ's status-quo, the USD/JPY pair is seen consolidating the drop to 5-month lows of 107.56, as the bears await fresh impetus for the next push lower.
Gold: Bulls target 2014 top, overbought RSI doubts the rise
With the global risk-aversion wave fueling Gold prices to the highest since March 2014, the yellow metal aims for that year top during additional upside. However, overbought RSI can trigger the pullback moves.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.