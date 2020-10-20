The UK Junior Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi watered-down hopes of fresh talks until the European Union (EU) considers further concessions, in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday.
He said: "Until you make it very clear that you are willing to negotiate with us as an equal, as a sovereign, then there's no point simply just paying lip service saying you know 'we'll intensify' negotiations.”
His comments come after the Kingdom’s Brexit Chief David Frost rebuffed an offer of fresh negotiations with Brussels on Monday.
Frost said that said there was “no point” in intensified Brexit talks unless the EU agrees to compromise on its stance.
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2950
GBP/USD stages a solid comeback from daily lows of 1.2920, as it flirts with highs of 1.2979.
The greenback loses ground across the board amid a better risk sentiment, suggesting renewed hopes of a likely US fiscal stimulus aid.
EUR/USD hits 1.18 on hopes for a US stimulus deal
EUR/USD has advanced to 1.18 as Democrats and Republicans have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.2950 as Brexit drama continues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs as Brexit talks have yet to officially resume after a seesaw of reports. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
Gold fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900
Gold remains mildly offered around $1900 despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia. Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside. 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI jumps back above $41 ahead of API data
The higher-yielding oil once again found fresh bids near the $40.70 region after the risk tone improved amid a recovery in the European stocks and renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus aid.