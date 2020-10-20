The UK Junior Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi watered-down hopes of fresh talks until the European Union (EU) considers further concessions, in an interview with Sky News on Tuesday.

He said: "Until you make it very clear that you are willing to negotiate with us as an equal, as a sovereign, then there's no point simply just paying lip service saying you know 'we'll intensify' negotiations.”

His comments come after the Kingdom’s Brexit Chief David Frost rebuffed an offer of fresh negotiations with Brussels on Monday.

Frost said that said there was “no point” in intensified Brexit talks unless the EU agrees to compromise on its stance.

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2950

GBP/USD stages a solid comeback from daily lows of 1.2920, as it flirts with highs of 1.2979.

The greenback loses ground across the board amid a better risk sentiment, suggesting renewed hopes of a likely US fiscal stimulus aid.