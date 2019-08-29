UK’s Wallace: Suspension of parliament happens every year

Defending the UK government’s controversial move on Wednesday to prorogue parliament, the country’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the suspension of parliament is an annual occurrence, Reuters reports.

Wallace said: “It happens every year.”

The Cable briefly dipped to 1.2182 lows following the comments by the UK Parliament Leader Rees-Mogg before recovering to the 1.22 handle, where it now wavers.

Rees-Mogg dared Brexit opponents to either change the law or change the government, as the Kingdom faces a political outrage.