UK’s Truss: Launching a review of tariffs against the US amid steel and aluminium trade row

The UK launched a review of its tariffs levied against steel and aluminium imports from the US, British Trade Minister Liz Truss said in a statement on Monday.

"The UK will do whatever is necessary to protect our steel industry against illegal tariffs that could undermine British industry and damage our businesses.”

“Want to deescalate the dispute.”

These come in response to an ongoing trade conflict around steel and aluminium between the UK and the US.

Amid holiday-thinned light trading and broad-based US dollar weakness, GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.4150, modestly flat on the day.