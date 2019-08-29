UK’s Rees-Mogg: Outrage over suspending parliament is "phony"

UK Parliament Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that if there is a new Brexit deal, parliament will have 13 days to debate it, as cited by Reuters.

Is not constitutional for the speaker to express his opinion on suspending parliament as he did, because he was not directed to by parliament.

Outrage over suspending parliament is "phony".

Lawmakers opposed to no-deal have two choices; change the government or change the law.

If they do not take those choices, we leave the EU on 31 October.