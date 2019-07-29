UK’s Raab: ‘We are turbo-charging no-deal Brexit preparations’

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that they are preparing for a no-deal Brexit outcome.

Key Headlines:

We are turbo-charging no-deal Brexit preparations. The backstop must go. There will be a daily government committee looking at no-deal Brexit planning.

The Cable remains pressured near over two-year lows of 1.2362, as the UK sets the stage for a no-deal Brexit. Over the weekend, the UK’s Gove said that "we must operate on the assumption that they will not".