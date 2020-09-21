UK’s Hancock: Progress is going well on vaccine but …

The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is back on wires now, via Reuters, this time commenting on the prospects of a coronavirus vaccine.

He said that the progress is 'going well' on a vaccine but no vaccine is certain yet.

“If a vaccine does come off, we should be back to normal by summer next year,” Hancock added.

Over the weekend, the Health Secretary that a second nationwide lockdown is on the table to contain the coronavirus second-wave.

GBP/USD eyes 1.2800

GBP/USD keeps falling, as the bears look to test the 1.2800 level amid unabated US dollar buying across the board, courtesy of the risk-off market profile.

At the time of writing, the cable loses 0.58% to trade at 1.2839.