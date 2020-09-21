UK’s Hancock: Second national lockdown possible, prepared to take action

In a Bloomberg interview over the weekend, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a second nationwide lockdown is on the table to contain the coronavirus second-wave, per Reuters.

Key quotes

"If everybody follows the rules then we can avoid further national lockdowns, but we, of course, have to be prepared to take action if that's what's necessary."

"I don't rule it out, I don't want to see it."

Market reaction

The coronavirus curbs fears have little impact on the GBP bulls, as GBP/USD edges higher above 1.2950 amid notable US dollar supply.

At the moment, the cable adds 0.34% to trade at daily highs of 1.2962.