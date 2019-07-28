UK's Gove says no deal is now a very real prospect - bearish gap in GBP/USD?

Conservative politician and the Cabinet Office Minister, who was tasked with overseeing no-deal Brexit planning by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week, Michael Gove said that the government was now operating on the assumption that the EU would not offer them a fresh agreement.
Writing in The Sunday Times, "No deal is now a very real prospect," Gove said. "Boris Johnson has set up a war cabinet to deliver Brexit by any means necessary by October 31."
Meanwhile, British finance minister Sajid Javid announced that they will be ramping up no deal Brexit preparations and that they will offer a spending package worth £1 billion. “Yes, we want to leave with a good deal – one that abolishes the undemocratic backstop,” Javid wrote in The Sunday Telegraph. “That would be better for the UK, and better for the EU, and work is already underway to achieve this."
The GBP/USD pair, which slumped to its lowest level since April 2017 at 1.2375 last Friday and erased more than 100 pips for the week, could start the week with a bearish gap following these developments.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.
USD/JPY steadies above 108.50, adds 100 pips for the week
The USD/JPY pair showed some wild swings during the early trading hours of the American session but didn't make a consistent-enough move in either direction and went into a consolidation phase above 108.50.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.