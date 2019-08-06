UK's Gove: Deeply saddened by EU refusing to negotiate

Conservative politician and the Cabinet Office Minister, who is in charge of overseeing no-deal Brexit planning, crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that they "deeply saddened" by the fact that the EU is refusing to open the Withdrawal Agreement to negotiation, per Reuters.

"We can negotiate a new deal," Dove added. "We remain ready and willing to negotiate."

Any headlines that point to odds of a no-deal Brexit increasing are seen as negative for the British pound. The GBP/USD pair, which touched a session high of 1.2208, was last seen trading at 1.2175.