UK’s Eustice: We don't think it is right at the moment to close the borders

The UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a statement on Monday, the government doesn’t think it is right at the moment to go for full borders closure.

Manufacturing capacity is main restriction on speed of vaccine rollout.

Thinks new border paperwork will be fine once businesses get used to it.

We know asking people to self-isolate is a financial challenge.

No decisions have been made on payments for those with positive covid tests.

Always keep options under review.

We understand lockdown measures are quite draconian.

Lockdown will end once we've made more progress on vaccine rollout.

Lockdown will go on for as long as it needs to.

Government is considering full closure of borders.

For now the restrictions we have on travel are sufficient..