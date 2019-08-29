UK's Corbyn: Will try on Tuesday to politically stop Johnson shutting down parliament

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that he will on Tuesday try to politically stop no-deal Brexit and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shutting down parliament.

"Should legislate rapidly to prevent a no-deal Brexit," Corbyn reiterated. "We will put a vote of no confidence at the appropriate moment."

The British pound ignored these remarks. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading near the 1.2200 handle, erasing 0.7% on a daily basis.