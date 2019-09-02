UK's Corbyn: This week could be our last chance to stop a no-deal Brexit

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that this week could be their last chance to stop a no-deal Brexit. Corbyn further added that a general election would be needed if they block the no-deal Brexit.

"An election would give the people a choice between two very different directions for the country," Corbyn explained. "In an election, Labour will give people a chance to take back control and have a final say in a vote, including to remain."

The British pound failed to take advantage of Corbyn's comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2075, losing 0.67% on a daily basis.