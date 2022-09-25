Despite grim PMIs on the continent and risk-off around the globe on inflation worries, the euro and global stocks have been pressured of late with the resurgence of geopolitical worries stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
The news that Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to add 300,000 new troops to shore up the country's flagging war on Ukraine and threatened to use nuclear weapons sent markets into a tailspin last week and there is little let-up in the latest headlines surrounding the debacle. However, the headlines are mixed and sactions remain the West's weapon despite the threat of nucear conflict.
Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy was last heard saying that maybe ''Putin's nuclear threats were a bluff, but now, it could be a reality'' as per a CBS interview.
Meanwhile, the United States warned of "catastrophic consequences" if Moscow were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russia's Foreign Minister said regions holding widely-criticized referendums would get full protection if annexed by Moscow.
Indeed, the Financial Times wrote, ''according to few western officials, any potential Russia's nuclear strike against Ukraine would be unlikely to spark a retaliation in kind but would instead trigger conventional military responses from western states to punish Russia.''
Nat Sec Adviser Sullivan said that ''US privately and at a very high level informed Russia that any use of nuclear weapons would lead to catastrophic consequences for Russia because the US and its allies will give a decisive response.''
Reuters reports that ''votes in four eastern Ukrainian regions, aimed at annexing territory Russia has taken by force mostly since its invasion in February, were staged for a third day on Sunday. The Russian parliament could move to formalize the annexation within days.''
Prime Minister Liz Truss said Britain and its allies should not be listening to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "sabre-rattling" on Ukraine after he ordered a partial mobilisation of troops and raised the possibility of nuclear conflict, as Reuters reports:
"We should not be listening to his sabre-rattling and his bogus threats. Instead, what we need to do is continue to put sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians," Truss told CNN in an interview broadcast on Sunday
As for markets, the US dollar, as measured by the ICE dollar index was reaching a high of 113.228 on Friday as bond yields touched the highest since 2010. The yield on the US 10-year note hit a high of 3.829% while the euro consequently fell for a fourth straight day, down 1.5% to $0.9686 for the close, 10 pips above the low of the day scored after data showed the downturn in the German economy worsened in September. The pound made another 37-year low of 1.0834.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 0.9750 after upbeat US PMI data
Following a brief consolidation period, EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9750 during the American session on Friday. Better than expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US provided a boost to the dollar, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD renews multi-decade below 1.0900
After having recovered toward 1.1100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD turned south in the American session and touched its lowest level since 1985 below 1.0900. The PMI data from the US showed that the private sector activity recovered in September, fueling another leg higher in DXY.
Gold falls below $1,650, looks to post weekly losses
Pressured by the renewed dollar strength on upbeat US PMI figures, gold lost its recovery momentum and dropped below $1,650. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot heading into the weekend.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
TSLA suffers as yields continue to dominate
Tesla (TSLA) reacted poorly to the latest central bank developments with the stock falling 4% on Thursday. Main indices were not as badly hit with the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and the Nasdaq just over 1%.