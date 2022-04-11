Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier told Newsweek the West is provoking Russia.
"We warn that such actions are dangerous," the envoy said. "They can lead the US and the Russian Federation onto the path of direct military confrontation."
Meanwhile, the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Ukrainian forces are pushing back Russian troops so successfully that the invaders have been forced to regroup, refit and refocus,
"Russia has changed its behaviour in this war," Sullivan said on CBS News' Face The Nation. "They have retreated. They have pulled back from substantial territory in northern and northeastern Ukraine. Chiefly the reason they made those adjustments is that they were beaten by the Ukrainians."
The invasion of Ukraine is into its 46th day and there is no sign of de-escalation or prospects of a cease-fire at the negotiation table. Markets are questioning if US policy could change regarding providing weapons for Ukraine and how many more atrocities will it take to move the US from the sidelines?
In related news, The Times reports that Russia has made a “massive strategic blunder” as Finland and Sweden look poised to join Nato as early as the summer, according to officials.
''Washington is banking on the move that will stretch Russia’s military and enlarge the western alliance from 30 to 32 members as a direct consequence of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
US officials said Nato membership for both Nordic countries was “a topic of conversation and multiple sessions” during talks between the alliance’s foreign ministers last week attended by Sweden and Finland. “How can this be anything but a massive strategic blunder for Putin?,” one senior American official said.
Finland’s application is expected in June, with Sweden expected to follow.''
Poland is meanwhile holding its breath and gathering at the borders, ramping up training sessions to protect NATO territory. Poland will take its defence budget up by $6billion dollars.
