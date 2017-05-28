UK: Watching the polls again – ANZ

In view of analysts at ANZ, it seems like a never-ending theme these days, but with the UK election only a few weeks away, markets are back in poll-watching mode, and the latest YouGov poll gave them plenty to ponder.

Key Quotes

“It showed the Conservatives’ lead over the Labour party falling to only five points, down from around 20 points on some polls earlier in the month. A change in government (or even hung parliament) would certainly add some additional spice to what is still an unclear Brexit process.”