UK Tory MP Grieve: Will cooperate with Labour to ensure a no-deal Brexit doesn't happen

The UK Conservative rebel lawmaker Dominic Grieve was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that his party will cooperate with Labour to ensure a no-deal Brexit doesn't happen.

This comes after the UK’s opposition Labour Party’s Finance policy Chief said that their leader Corbyn is likely to bring opposition parties together next week to discuss tactics aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit.

The selling interest remains unabated around the GBP/USD pair, despite the Brexit-positive headlines, as the bears eye a break below the 1.21 handle.