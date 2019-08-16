UK: SNP-Labour cooperation to stop no-deal Brexit gets closer - Evening Standard

According to Joe Murphy, the political editor of the London Evening Standard, the Labour Party is moving closer to cooperation with the Scottish National Party (SNP) with an aim to block a no-deal Brexit.

"Labour source reveals Jeremy Corbyn had phone talks this AM with SNP's Iain Blackford on "how to work together to stop no-deal &let people decide future of country". Talks covered "caretaker Corbyn"," Murphy tweeted out.

This development seems to be supporting the GBP/USD pair, which was last seen trading at 1.2155, adding 0.58%on a daily basis.