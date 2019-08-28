UK shop prices registered sharpest decline in over a year in August

Shop prices in the United Kingdom (UK) fell by 0.4% in August, marking the fastest rate of decline since June 2018, the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index (SPI) released earlier today showed.

August's deflation is below the 12- and 6-month average price increases, both of 0.3%.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has associated the 0.4% drop in prices with weak spending and competition in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: