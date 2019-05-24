The UK retail sales arrive at 0.0% m/m in Apr.

The core retail sales in the UK drop by 0.2% m/m in Apr.

The UK retail sales came in at 0.0% over the month in April, surprising the markets to the upside while core retail sales stripping the auto motor fuel sales dropped less than expected by 0.2% m/m.

On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose 5.2% in April versus 4.6% expected while the core retail sales also advanced 4.9% in the reported month versus 6.3% previous and 4.2% expectations.

Main Points (via ONS):

“Online retailers selling clothing items were the driver to this growth, with the warm weather helping to boost sales.”

Non-food stores were the largest negative contributor on the month, with the amount spent and quantity bought contributing negative 0.4 and negative 0.2 percentage points respectively.

Non-store retailing provided the largest contribution to the growth, with the amount spent at 2.0 percentage points and the quantity bought at 2.1 percentage points.”