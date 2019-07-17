UK PM May: I’m worried about the state of politics

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that she is worried about the state of politics, cited by Reuters. According to her the values “we enjoy, cannot be taken for granted”. Landmark agreements that lead to the current international order will last “but we cannot be complacent”, the UK PM said.

May added that persuasion, teamwork and a willingness to make mutual concession are needed. She explained that the inability to compromise drove politics to the wrong path.