UK PM May faces new coup after gamble to force deal through by offering second referendum backfired – The Sun

The British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a fresh coup by Tory Brexiteers today to oust her before she can offer MPs a second referendum that could reverse Brexit, as per The Sun news report published during the early Asian session on Wednesday.

The news report further said that at least 20 Tory MPs who had backed PM May’s deal previously announced they would switch their vote and oppose it, giving her a mountain to climb with Labour votes to replace them by 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.

It was also mentioned in the news report that pro-EU Labour MPs also slammed Mrs May for not going far enough while Labour People’s Vote supporter Peter Kyle also said he would be voting it down as it was just “a whole load of promises on behalf of a next Prime Minister”, adding: “No thanks”.