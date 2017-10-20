UK PM May: Ambitious and positive about Brexit negotiations

UK PM May: Ambitious and positive about Brexit negotiationsBy Ivan Delgado
Theresa May, British Prime Minister, is delivering a UK national briefing at the EU council meeting.
Headlines
UK May: Made clear to EU that they do not need to be concerned over the current budget plan, we will honour commitments made to EU
UK May: If we are going to take a step forward we must work together on Brexit
UK May: Agreed with EU northern Ireland needs specific solutions post-Brexit
UK May: I am ambitious and positive about the Brexit negotiations
