UK PM Johnson's spokesman: UK will not change negotiating position

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman repeated on Monday that the UK remains committed to securing a free trade agreement with the EU as soon as possible but noted that they will not change their negotiating position, per Reuters.

"There are still differences on fisheries and level playing field," the spokesman added.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair erased a portion of its daily gains in the last hour and is currently trading at 1.3334, where it's still up 0.14% on a daily basis.