UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Trade talks with EU are over

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday that trade talks with the EU were over.
"EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier should only come to London next week if he is prepared to discuss all of the issues on basis of a legal text or if he is willing to discuss practicalities on travel and haulage," the spokesman added. "Otherwise, there is no point in Barnier coming."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair edged lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.16% on the day at 1.2893.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales beat estimates by 1.9% in October and hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.