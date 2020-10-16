UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Trade talks with EU are over

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday that trade talks with the EU were over.

"EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier should only come to London next week if he is prepared to discuss all of the issues on basis of a legal text or if he is willing to discuss practicalities on travel and haulage," the spokesman added. "Otherwise, there is no point in Barnier coming."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower after these comments and was last seen losing 0.16% on the day at 1.2893.