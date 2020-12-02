UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Our position on Internal Market Bill remains unchanged

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman repeated on Wednesday that negotiating teams continue to work hard to resolve the differences that remain in the UK-EU trade negotiations, per Reuters.

"We have been clear that the transition period ends at the end of this year," the spokesman added and noted that their portion on the clauses of the Internal Market Bill remains unchanged.

Market reaction

The British pound continues to weaken against its rivals after these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.88% on a daily basis at 1.3298.