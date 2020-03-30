UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Not aware of any imminent new lockdown measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said that they continue to work hard on trying to turn the tide against the coronavirus within 12 weeks and noted that he is not aware of any imminent new lockdown measures.

Key takeaways

"The PM is self-isolating, following guidelines to self-isolate for seven days."

"Cummings has not been tested for coronavirus."

"More than 900 front line staff were tested over the weekend."

"It remains the intention that within three weeks we will carry out 25,000 tests a day."

"The Brexit transition period ends at the end of this year, this is enshrined in the UK law."

"In terms of the future relationship, the shared texts are the subject of discussions between officials which continue this week."

"More continuous discussions are taking place rather than the set rounds we previously envisaged."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair paid little to mind to these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2405, down 0.42% on a daily basis.