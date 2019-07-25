UK PM Johnson: UK is better prepared for no deal than many believe

Addressing lawmakers in parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK was better prepared for a no-deal Brexit than "many believe."
The GBP/USD pair seems to be staging a modest rebound toward the 1.25 handle on the back of Johnson's comments.
"Evidence is that other arrangements for Irish border are possible."
"We are ready to meet and talk with EU, wherever and whenever they are ready."
"Will throw ourselves into negotiations with energy."
"Hope EU will rethink their refusal to rethink the deal."
"If they do not we will have to leave without an agreement."
"But not as ready as should be, must turbocharge preparations."
"Have instructed Michael Gove to make no deal preparations his top priority."
"Finance minister has confirmed all necessary funding for no deal preparation will be made available."
"Will ensure for preparing to leave without a deal is about grasping opportunities."
"Need to have clear economic strategy for UK in all scenarios."
"Will begin right away on working to change tax rules to provide incentives."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces, remains depressed ahead of ECB
EUR/USD bounced from 1.1121, still unable to surpass the 1.1150/60 region, as speculative interests suspect the ECB could announce steeper stimulus measures. US Durable Goods Orders also in the way.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area
Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.