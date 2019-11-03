UK PM Johnson to remove threat of no-deal Brexit from Conservative party manifesto - The Times

According to a report published in The Times newspaper, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will abandon the threat of a no-deal Brexit in his Conservative Party's election manifesto.

Johnson is expected to focus on having his Brexit deal pass through parliament.

"The prime minister’s manifesto will focus on “getting Brexit done immediately” by pushing his “fantastic” deal through the Commons as soon as MPs return. The approach is in stark contrast to Mr Johnson’s previous “do or die” pledge to leave Britain with or without a deal on October 31," wrote Steven Swinford, deputy political editor of The Times.