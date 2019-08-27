UK PM Johnson to EU's Juncker: UK will never place checks or controls at Irish border

According to a statement published by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, PM Johnson had a 'positive and substantive conversation' with European Commission President Juncker today.

"Johnson told Juncker that unless the EU Withdrawal Agreement was reopened and the backstop abolished there is no prospect of a Brexit deal," the statement read. "Johnson told Juncker the UK would never place infrastructure, checks or controls at the Northern Irish-Irish border."

The GBP/USD pair paid no mind to these remarks and continues to trade near the 1.23 handle, adding 0.65% on the day.