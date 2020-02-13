UK PM Johnson spokesman: Sunak will take forward preparations for the budget

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanks Sajid Javid for his work, new finance minister Rishi Sunak will take forward preparations for the budget, his spokesman told reporters on Thursday.

"There have been extensive preparations taken already on the budget, Sunak was a part of that and those preparations continue at pace," the spokesman added. "PM Johnson has created a new Downing Street economic team to be housed in No. 10 and No. 11 to jointly advise the PM and the Chancellor."

GBP/USD reaction

The British pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.3055, adding 0.73% on a daily basis.