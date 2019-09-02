UK PM Johnson spokesman: It is for EU to determine if there would be formal negotiations on Brexit

Commenting on political opponents attempt to block a no-deal Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters that it would "entirely unreasonable" for lawmakers to try to bind the hands of the Prime Minister as he seeks a new Brexit deal.

When asked is the PM is preparing for an election, the spokesman said that the PM was clear that he doesn't want an election. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade near its lowest level since August 20 at 1.2077, erasing 0.65% on the day. Below are some additional remarks as reported by Reuters.

"Every government adheres to the law. Not possible to comment on pieces of legislation we have not seen yet."

"It is for the EU to determine if there would be formal negotiations on Brexit."

"The PM is working with great determination to get a deal with the EU."

"PM will meet with conservative lawmakers at a reception in Downing Street later today."

"The UK will leave the EU on October 31 whatever the circumstances."

"Will defend our position robustly in court cases on suspending parliament."