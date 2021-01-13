UK PM Johnson: Seeing beginning of signs that lockdown is having an effect

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that they are now seeing the beginning of signs that the lockdown is having an effect on the spread of the coronavirus in many parts of the country, as reported by Reuters.

Johnson, however, further noted that they keep restrictions under constant review and reiterated that he doesn't rule out a tightening of restrictions.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 6,740.