UK PM Johnson: Opponents are harming chances of a getting good deal with EU

Sam Coates, Deputy Political Editor, Sky News said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that his opponents were harming his chances of getting a good deal with the European Union.

"He’s upping pressure on political opponents - suggesting they’re harming his chances of a getting good deal with Brussels. He warned this generation of politicians won’t be forgiven if they stop Brexit," Coates tweeted out.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.06% on the day at 1.2180.