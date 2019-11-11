UK PM Johnson: Only a Conservative majority can get Brexit done by the end of January

Responding to Brexit Party Leader Farage's comments about their decision to not field candidates against Conservative MP's, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a statement said that they welcome Farage's recognition that another hung Parliament is the greatest threat to getting Brexit done.

"The Conservatives only need 9 more seats to win a majority and leave by the end of January with a deal," the statement further read. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is clinging to its daily gains near 1.2880, adding nearly 0.9% on a daily basis.

"Only a Conservative majority can get Brexit done by the end of January with a deal that's agreed and ready to go," Johnson tweeted out.