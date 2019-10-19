UK PM Johnson hints he may call off the Brexit vote if the Letwin amendment passes

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened the particular Saturday sitting in parliament that is intended to approve the Brexit deal he reached with the EU. In his speech, Johnson said he hopes that a vote will be able to take place. He then called on MPs to back the deal and explained its benefits.
The PM seems to confirm what journalists reported earlier – that the government will call off the vote if the amendment is passed. Sir Oliver Letwin and several other MPs tabled a change to the Brexit meaningful vote that would force the government to ask for an extension until the Withdrawal Bill has fully passed in parliament.
Earlier, House Speaker John Bercow announced that he selected the Letwin amendment. Johnson may send a letter to the EU and ask to delay Article 50, before introducing the full legislation at the beginning of the next week.
