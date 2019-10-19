Brexit: Government may call off vote if Letwin amendment passes

Sources at 10 Downing Street have told reporters in Westminster that the government may call off the vote on the Brexit deal if an amendment to force a Brexit extension passes. Sir Oliver Letwin, Hillary Benn, and other MPs are backing the modification that would force the government to ask for an extension.

The government would then introduce new legislation on Monday to exit the EU by October 31.

Steve Swinford, deputy political editor at The Times tweets:

Super Saturday could be about to become rather anti-climactic Govt says it will pull main motion if Letwin amendment passes because it will 'render the entire day, that they demanded, meaningless' It will also mean Boris Johnson will have to write letter requesting Brexit delay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be pushed to asking for an extension. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would refuse to delay Brexit. However, the EU, including Macron, have unanimously granted in the past.

Some doubt that the government can pull the meaningful vote after it has been submitted to the House of Commons. The PM will kick off the debate shortly.

See Brexit: Four scenarios and GBP/USD reactions as the deal reaches parliament