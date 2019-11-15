UK PM Johnson: Getting Brexit done will clear out our arteries and unblock our system

"It will be something that clears our arteries, it will unblock our system, it will get us back on our feet and able to take advantage of all the things that we want to get from Brexit," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Conservative Party activists on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on the Labour Party's Brexit plan, "We are funding a huge programme of investment in our roads, in telecoms, gigabyte broadband, unlike the crazed, crazed Communist scheme that was outlined earlier on today," Johnson said.

The British pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last flat on the day at 1.2880.