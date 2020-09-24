UK PM Johnson: Doing everything we can to support jobs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that they are doing everything they can to support jobs and added that he fully supports the package of measures that they have jointly drawn up with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Getting virus under control will be the best thing for jobs in this country," Johnson said, as reported by Reuters. "Sunak has been realistic about the prospects of the economy, things will be tough."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged modestly lower after these comments and was last seem gaining 0.1% on the day at 1.2735.