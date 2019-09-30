UK PM Johnson: Cautiously optimistic we can get a Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes repeating that he is cautiously optimistic that they can get a Brexit deal with the European Union (EU) but added that they will come out of the EU on October 31st.

"The best thing for the country is to get a good Brexit deal," Johnson said. Regarding the allegations of giving special access to businesswomen, Johnson said that those allegations would not overshadow the Conservative Party's conference.

The British pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2300, adding 0.1% on the day.