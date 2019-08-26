UK PM Johnson: Backstop has got to come out, that point has landed with EU

Speaking at a press conference on the final day of the 45th G7 summit Biarritz, France, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he believes lawmakers will deliver Brexit. When asked what he will do if parliament tries to block a no-deal Brexit, Johnson said it is the job of parliament to get Brexit done. Below are some additional quotes as reported by Reuters.
"People are yearning for Brexit to come off the front pages, can only happen when we leave."
"International partners regard Brexit as an encumbrance."
"We need to think about post-Brexit Britain doing things differently and better."
"We need to come out of the EU on October 31."
"The EU are tough negotiators, so is everyone. That doesn't mean we won't do a deal."
"Backstop has got to come out, that point has landed with EU."
"We need to do a much much better deal."
"I am marginally more optimistic about chances of a deal."
"Chances depend on willingness of friends and partners in EU to compromise."
The GBP/USD pair pulled away slightly from its session lows on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2227, losing 0.4% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure amid trade optimism, mixed US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1100. President Trump's upbeat comments about talks with China stabilize markets. US Durable Goods were upbeat but suffered downward revisions.
GBP/USD stabilizes near daily lows
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the red as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Sterling while some US-China relief headlines help the greenback recover. GBP/USD hovering just below 1.2250.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Gold: Yellow metal off multi-year highs, challenging 1,530.00 support
Gold is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 earlier this Monday. Both China and the US appear willing to negotiate, therefore decreasing the demand for the safe-haven non-yielding asset.
The Fed pleases no one
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s measured consideration of the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth in an atmosphere of trade conflict, market volatility and Presidential admonitions satisfied no one.