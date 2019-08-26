UK PM Johnson: Backstop has got to come out, that point has landed with EU

Speaking at a press conference on the final day of the 45th G7 summit Biarritz, France, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he believes lawmakers will deliver Brexit. When asked what he will do if parliament tries to block a no-deal Brexit, Johnson said it is the job of parliament to get Brexit done. Below are some additional quotes as reported by Reuters.

"People are yearning for Brexit to come off the front pages, can only happen when we leave."

"International partners regard Brexit as an encumbrance."

"We need to think about post-Brexit Britain doing things differently and better."

"We need to come out of the EU on October 31."

"The EU are tough negotiators, so is everyone. That doesn't mean we won't do a deal."

"Backstop has got to come out, that point has landed with EU."

"We need to do a much much better deal."

"I am marginally more optimistic about chances of a deal."

"Chances depend on willingness of friends and partners in EU to compromise."

The GBP/USD pair pulled away slightly from its session lows on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2227, losing 0.4% on the day.