UK PM candidate Gove: Better if Britain leaves EU with a deal

In a recent BBC interview, the UK Environment Minister and the next Prime Minister (PM) candidate Michael Gove said that it would be better to leave the European Union (EU) with a Brexit deal.

Gove noted: “In government and in this job I have got to grips with preparing for a no-deal, it is a possible outcome ... We would be able to get through it but it is ultimately better for all of us if we secure a deal and leave in an orderly way.”