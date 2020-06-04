UK NHS test-and-trace system 'not fully operational until September' – The Guardian

While revealing another failure of UK PM Boris Johnson-led Tory party’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19), The Guardian came out with the news suggesting the test-and-trace system by the National Health Services (NHS) would be imperfect at launch.

Tony Prestedge, the chief operating officer of the NHS scheme, admitted in a webinar to staff that the program would be ‘imperfect’ at launch, adding that he hoped it would be operational at a world-class level within three to four months.

It comes as a leaked email from the chief executive of Serco – one of the main companies contracted to deliver the service – revealed how he doubted the scheme would evolve smoothly but said he wanted it to ‘cement the position of the private sector’ in the NHS supply chain.

Justin Madders, a shadow health ministers, said the idea that the system may be months away from being fully operational was deeply concerning.