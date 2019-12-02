According to Christopher Graham – Economist, Europe at Standard Chartered Bank – the Conservative and Labour parties’ election manifestoes present very different visions of spending and taxation.
Key Quotes:
“While the Conservative party is opting for modest increases in day-to-day spending, this builds on already sizeable commitments to the public sector made in September and will be accompanied by a potentially large increase in capital spending. Labour on the other hand is aiming to increase both day-to-day and investment spending on an unprecedented scale, with overall spending potentially increased by as much as GBP 137bn per year by 2023-24 (5.4% of GDP). The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has noted that neither of the manifestoes offers a ‘properly credible prospectus’.”
“More accommodative fiscal policy is expected regardless of which party ends up in government. However, other factors are likely to complicate each party’s strategy. The Conservative proposals may be modest compared to Labour’s, but there is a greater prospect of the UK ending up in a sub-optimal trade arrangement with the EU by the end of 2020 under a Conservative administration, which could damage the economy and hence government finances. If a Labour government is returned, there is a greater chance of fiscal slippage given the scale of its spending plans, while Labour’s pledge to hold another referendum on Brexit would lead to more uncertainty that could weigh on UK economic data. However, Labour’s ability to see through its election promises will also be constrained by the likelihood that, if it forms a government, it will probably be in coalition with other parties. Given these dynamics, we see scope for the fiscal deficit to widen by anywhere from 1.0% to 4.0% of GDP over the medium term. For now, risks to UK’s creditworthiness are likely to remain limited, but credit rating agencies will be alert to how fiscal and debt dynamics evolve once the general election is over.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. Manufacturing PMIs from the EZ and the US and ECB's Lagarde's speech are on the docket.
GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of Manufacturing PMI
The GBP/USD pair looks for fresh direction as it trades just ahead of 1.2900 while heading into the London open. That said, the pair seems to pay little attention to the political plays surrounding the UK election ahead of the key PMI data.
USD/JPY consolidates near half-yearly tops, focus on US data
USD/JPY consolidates near fresh six-month highs of 109.72 heading towards the European open. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields amid a positive surprise in the Chinese PMI data.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.